Burrito Boarder

BURRITOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

2065 W Pensacola St • $

Avg 4.7 (1042 reviews)

Popular Items

Queso - LG$4.99
Salsa - Med$0.99
Queso - Med$1.99
Queso - SM$0.99
Chips - SM Bag (Personal size)$0.99
BYO - Adobo Chicken Bowl$9.99
Seasoned grilled chicken & the bowl fixings of your choice.
BB Burrito$8.00
Burrito filled with Adobo Chicken, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream
BYO - Adobo Chicken Burrito$11.50
Seasoned grilled Chicken Burrito, built your way.
BYO - Chicken Tinga Bowl$9.99
Smokey and a little spicy shredded chicken and the bowl fixings of your choice
Chips - LG (2-3 people)$1.99
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2065 W Pensacola St

Tallahassee FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
