Burrito Brothers

We Specialize in Burritos, Burgers, Hot Dogs, Tacos, and we CATER all events. We are a family owned and operated Small Business. We believe in serving our community, and we source local with Farmers and Ranchers for the freshest cuts of meat and produce. We offer Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner 7 days a week. Please stop in, so we can share our California Mexican style food with you and your loved ones.

Popular Items

Surf My Turf Burrito$12.00
Carne Asada & Shrimp, Spanish rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, green sauce, house sauce, and lettuce.
Taco Carne Asada$4.00
Taco Al Pastor$3.50
Spicy and sweet. Marinated pork in Mexican spices, so good!
Taco Chicken$3.50
Poseidons Trident Burrito$13.00
Mahi-Mahi Fish & Shrimp pan seared, Spanish rice, black beans, cheese, onion, cilantro, house sauce, pico de gallo, and cabbage.
Carne Asada Burrito$10.00
CALI Burrito$11.00
Carne Asada, FRENCH FRIES, Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and our cantina salsa.
Asada Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries$11.00
Nachos - Chips
Tatchos - Tater tots
Cali Fries - French fries
Veggie Burrito$8.50
Chips & Salsa$2.75
See full menu

Location

1403 E Lambert Rd

La Habra Heights CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

