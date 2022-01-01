Go
Burrito Brothers

Come in and enjoy our California Mexican food!

$$

Avg 4.5 (590 reviews)

Popular Items

CALI Burrito$11.00
Carne Asada, FRENCH FRIES, Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and our cantina salsa.
Taco Carne Asada$4.00
Veggie Burrito$8.50
Chips & Salsa$2.75
Granny's Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.00
Refried Beans n' Cheese, rolled up and grilled to melty perfection!
Carne Asada Burrito$10.00
Taco Chicken Breast$3.50
Taquitos$9.00
Surf My Turf Burrito$12.00
Carne Asada & Shrimp, Spanish rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, green sauce, house sauce, and lettuce.
Taco Chicken$3.50
Location

19715 Yorba Linda Blvd

Yorba Linda CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
