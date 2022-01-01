Go
Toast

Burrito Loco

Come in and enjoy!

625 Lafayette Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Burrito Bowl
Salsa (8oz)$2.75
Burrito
Nachos
Quesabirra Tacos$11.99
Birria-style cooked beef folded into (3) corn tortillas with shredded cheese, onions, cilantro and served with a side of consommé for dipping.
Side Guacamole (8oz)$5.95
Kids Quesadilla$5.50
**Does NOT include chips and salsa
Street Tacos (GF)
Chips
See full menu

Location

625 Lafayette Rd.

Hampton NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Whym Craft Pub & Brewery

No reviews yet

WHYM, Water Hops Yeast & Malt
Join us for expertly hand crafted Beer, Cocktails, & Food. Local Musicians, Music Bingo, Trivia, and other Live Entertainment.
View live draft, cocktail, and food menus at www.whym.beer
Fresh, local ingredients, scratch kitchen.
Family friendly, family operated, family owned
Large Patio, Al Fresco open air dinning room, lower level lounge.
We are handmade!

LOGAN'S RUN RESTAURANT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ginger and Clove Cafe

No reviews yet

Breakfast and Lunch Cafe

Cafe Services

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston