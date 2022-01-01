Burrito Loco

Go
Campus Bar and Grill featuring cheap drinks and killer food specials.

GRILL

418 13th Ave SE • $

Avg 3.7 (981 reviews)

Popular Items

Meat Quesadilla$8.00
Grilled tortilla with your choice of meat and plenty of cheese, with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with a mild salsa and chips.
Burrito (Build Your Own)$9.50
Fully customizable burrito. Comes with a side of chips and mild salsa.
Small Waffle Fries$5.00
Serves 1-2 People
Burrito Bowl (Build Your Own)$9.50
Fully customizable burrito bowl. Comes with a side of chips and mild salsa.
Queso Dip$9.00
House made chips and hot queso dip. Perfect for sharing or snacking
Chimichanga$9.50
Fully customizable deep-fried burrito. Covered in your choice of sauce. Comes with a side of chips and mild salsa.
Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Grilled tortilla and plenty of cheese, with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with a mild salsa and chips.
Two Tacos$7.00
Fully customizable soft shell tacos. Comes with a side of chips and mild salsa.
Three Tacos$10.00
Fully customizable soft shell tacos. Comes with a side of chips and mild salsa.
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

418 13th Ave SE

Minneapolis MN

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am
