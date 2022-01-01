Go
Toast

Burrito Mariachi

Come in and enjoy!

272 e main st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Three Tacos$7.15
BYO Burrito$8.25
Two Tacos$4.95
Corn Chips with Queso$4.00
Signature Stack Cheddar Chicken$11.00
Corn chips$1.59
BYO Bowl$8.25
Quesadilla$7.75
Healthy Salad$7.95
Taco$2.30
See full menu

Location

272 e main st

patchogue NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

RHUM

No reviews yet

Island Inspired Cuisine & Rum Bar

Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - Patchogue

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jardín Cafe

No reviews yet

Healthy Eatery & Wine

Toast Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Toast Coffeehouse is an innovative breakfast and lunch eatery with and artistic vibe in the Village of Patchogue. Toast Coffeehouse is an excellent place to dine for both the relaxed, elegant, & funky.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston