Burrito Republic

Bringing you your favorite flavors~ Cali style.! Made from our family recipes all the way from California to Oaxaca. Taste the freshness. Serving up the best Mexican food in Ridgewood. Eat well & Eat Clean!

BURRITOS • TACOS

5915 71st Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (434 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Nachos$10.75
Nachos- Chips layered with melted cheese, topped with you choice of bean. topped with pico. side of sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños add what you would like! corn, red onions, extra cheese...
Vegan Quesadilla$8.25
Large flour tortilla, filled with melted vegan cheese, side of pico de gallo and vegan sour cream.
Lime Jarritos$2.75
Pineapple Jarritos$2.75
Sprite$2.50
Surf & Turf Burrito$13.00
Cilantro lime shrimp, grilled with steak grilled w a dash of white wine served over brown rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce
Surf & Turf Taco$5.75
cilantro lime shrimp, steak, dash of white wine topped with pickled red onions, pico de gallo chipotle cream sauce on a corn tortilla.
Mandarin Jarritos$2.75
Diet Coke$2.50
Coke$2.50
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5915 71st Ave

Ridgewood NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
