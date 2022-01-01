Go
Burrito Social - Deerfield

2060 NE 2nd St

Popular Items

QUESADILLAS$9.99
Large Burrito Tortilla-Manchego Cheese- Side of Guacamole Pico and Sour Cream
BYO Burrito
CHIPS&QUESO$7.50
CHIPS&SALSA$3.85
4oz of fresh made salsa with large portion of chips
VEGGIE BURRITO$13.99
Crispy French Fries-Shredded Lettuce-Cilantro Lime White Rice-Black Beans-Fajita Veggies-Pico-Roasted Corn-Salsa Verde and Roja-Monterrey Jack-Sour Cream-Guacamole-Grilled Mushrooms
CALI-STYLE BURRITO
SOCIAL BOWL
Bed of lettuce-cilantro lime rice-black beans-pico-corn salsa-fajita veggies-crema-Monterey cheese-salsa roja-salsa verde-choice of protein.
CHIPS&GUAC$8.50
4 oz of house made Guac with large portion of corn chips
BAJA FISH$16.99
Battered crispy Mahi Mahi-cabbage slaw-crema-habanero mango salsa-flour tortilla
Kids Quesadilla$4.99
Location

Deerfield FL

Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
