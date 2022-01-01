Go
Burrito Union

Dear Valued Customer,
You have most likely heard that many
restaurants and industries are struggling to find staff and have been forced to either close permanently or modify hours and/or sections that are open for dining. We are no exception.
Beginning July 2, 2021, we will be adding a 5% service charge. This is not a gratuity. It is to help offset the pay raises we have given to our non-tipped staff, including the cooks and dishwashers.
We truly value your business, and hope that this service charge does not frustrate you or cause you any unease. Our intention is to hold menu prices in check while using other sources of income to offset the rising labor costs.
Sincerely,
The Brewhouse Family

1332 E 4th St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1792 reviews)

Popular Items

Union Quesadilla$10.99
Your choice of protein; smothered in cheese with diced onion and bell pepper.
Rasputin$15.99
RA-RA-RASPUTIN!
Chicken, ground beef, pork carnitas, sauteed bell pepper and onion, tomato, red onion, lettuce, cilantro, jalapenos, black olive, crema, guacamole, jack cheese, and your choice of salsa.
IT'S HUGE!
Chips and Salsa$5.99
Fresh tortilla chips served with your choice of house-made salsa!
Buffalo Chicken$11.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, jack cheese blend, guacamole, and buffalo sauce with a side of bleu cheese dressing.
Empire Builder$11.99
Grilled top sirloin slices, jack cheese blend, sauteed bell peppers and onions, chipotle puree, crema, and jalapenos.
Imperial Chicken$10.99
Grilled chicken, jack cheese blend, sauteed bell peppers and onions, and charred tomatilla salsa.
Rackner$10.99
Pork carnitas, jack cheese blend, crushed tortilla chips, red onion, roma tomato, Cholula Hot Sauce, garden salsa, and chipotle buttermilk dressing in a grilled tortilla.
SIDE Sauce
Vegan Socialist$9.99
Our special stir fried veggie blend with Ding sauce, guacamole, red onion, cilantro, and salsa verde.
Fat Capitalist$10.99
Pork carnitas, jack cheese blend, red onion, house made garden salsa, and seasoned sour cream
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1332 E 4th St

Duluth MN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
