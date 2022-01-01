Burrito-Ville
Burrito-Ville is a fast-casual burrito joint with loads of personality and lots of flavor.
913 Broadway St
Popular Items
Location
913 Broadway St
Cape Girardeau MO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse
Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse, located in Downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri, features chef-inspired smoked meat dishes paired with a hand-crafted bourbon cocktails.
D'Ladium's Sports Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Katy O'Ferrell's Publick House
Where the "Craic" is Mighty!
Broussard's Cajun Cuisine - Cape Girardeau
Come in and enjoy!