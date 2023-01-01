Go
Banner picView gallery

Burtons Grill - Westford

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1 Cornerstone Square

Westford, MA 01886

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1 Cornerstone Square, Westford MA 01886

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mac N Choose Westford
orange starNo Reviews
175 Littleton Road Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext
Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA) - 175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA 01886
orange starNo Reviews
175 Littleton Rd. Unit J Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext
Classic Kitchen Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
175 Littleton Rd Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext
Karma - Westford
orange starNo Reviews
174 Littleton Road Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext
Seoul Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 2,560
142 Littleton Rd Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext
Stir Martini Bar + Kitchen - 2 Powers Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2 Powers Rd Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Westford

Seoul Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 2,560
142 Littleton Rd Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext
Thai on the Fly - Westford, MA
orange star4.7 • 1,524
439 Littleton Street Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Westford

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

North Billerica

No reviews yet

Groton

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Dracut

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Billerica

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Tewksbury

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Burtons Grill - Westford

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston