Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Burtonsville

Go
Burtonsville restaurants
Toast

Burtonsville restaurants that serve tamales

Banner pic

 

Restaurant 198

15540 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jacky Tamal$4.95
More about Restaurant 198
Banner pic

 

Centrado Café Shop/ Luchador Bar & Eats

15530 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tamal de Pollo$3.50
Salvadoran Chicken Tamale
Tamal Pizque$3.25
Tamal filled with Fried Seda Bean
Tamal de Elote$3.50
Salvadoran Fresh Corn Tamale served w/ fresh Crema
More about Centrado Café Shop/ Luchador Bar & Eats

Browse other tasty dishes in Burtonsville

Hot Chocolate

Skirt Steaks

Quesadillas

Tacos

Map

More near Burtonsville to explore

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

College Park

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Beltsville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (417 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (298 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston