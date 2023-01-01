Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tamales in
Burtonsville
/
Burtonsville
/
Tamales
Burtonsville restaurants that serve tamales
Restaurant 198
15540 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville
No reviews yet
Jacky Tamal
$4.95
More about Restaurant 198
Centrado Café Shop/ Luchador Bar & Eats
15530 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville
No reviews yet
Tamal de Pollo
$3.50
Salvadoran Chicken Tamale
Tamal Pizque
$3.25
Tamal filled with Fried Seda Bean
Tamal de Elote
$3.50
Salvadoran Fresh Corn Tamale served w/ fresh Crema
More about Centrado Café Shop/ Luchador Bar & Eats
