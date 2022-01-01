Burzurk Brewing Company

The Kirby House

The Kirby House is the place to meet and eat in Grand Haven. A community favorite for excellent food, live entertainment, and simple relaxation with friends and family. Formerly a historic hotel of note, The Kirby House retains its old-world charm, while providing all the pleasantries of new world fare and hospitality. Come check out the Island bar with 5 new HDTV’s or enjoy Happy Hour with friends and family.

Within walking distance of the shores of Lake Michigan, The Kirby House transcends the level of simple restaurant, and is the destination in Grand Haven for all things fun. The primarily American-influenced menu is incredibly diverse and is exemplary in its attention to culinary detail and passion. The Kirby’s special event rooms, including the popular “Wine Cellar” offer classically unique settings for your big event.

