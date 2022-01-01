Burzurk Brewing Company
Closed today
No reviews yet
1442 Washington Ave.
Grand Haven, MI 49417
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
1442 Washington Ave., Grand Haven MI 49417
Nearby restaurants
Burzurk Brewing Company
Brewery / Taproom on the Eastside of Grand Haven.
The Paisley Pig GastroPub
Eat nice things everyday
Grand Armory Brewery
Come in and enjoy!
The Kirby House
The Kirby House is the place to meet and eat in Grand Haven. A community favorite for excellent food, live entertainment, and simple relaxation with friends and family. Formerly a historic hotel of note, The Kirby House retains its old-world charm, while providing all the pleasantries of new world fare and hospitality. Come check out the Island bar with 5 new HDTV’s or enjoy Happy Hour with friends and family.
Within walking distance of the shores of Lake Michigan, The Kirby House transcends the level of simple restaurant, and is the destination in Grand Haven for all things fun. The primarily American-influenced menu is incredibly diverse and is exemplary in its attention to culinary detail and passion. The Kirby’s special event rooms, including the popular “Wine Cellar” offer classically unique settings for your big event.