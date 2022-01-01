Go
Busboys and Poets is a community where racial and cultural connections are consciously uplifted. A place to take a deliberate pause and feed your mind, body and soul. A space for art, culture and politics to intentionally collide. We believe that by creating such a space we can inspire social change and begin to transform our community and the world.

2021 14th St NW,

Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Turkey Burger$7.00
Turkey patty (ground turkey, shallots, mushrooms), lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Patty cannot be modified.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Mushroom, Gluten.
Bacon & Cheddar Burger$8.00
Brisket ground beef patty, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onion, Gluten.
Fried Chicken$20.00
2 pieces of 6 oz crusted chicken breast, mashed potatoes, collard greens, herb-mushroom sauce (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Chicken is halal, cage-free, antibiotic-free and veggie-fed. Crust is buttermilk and cornmeal.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cream sauce and mashed potatoes), Onions (shallots), Garlic.
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta$23.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
Busboys Burger$7.00
Brisket ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Tomato, Gluten.
Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
