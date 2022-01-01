Go
Busboys and Poets

Busboys and Poets is a community where racial and cultural connections are consciously uplifted. A place to take a deliberate pause and feed your mind, body and soul. A space for art, culture and politics to intentionally collide. We believe that by creating such a space we can inspire social change and begin to transform our community and the world.

3224 Saint Paul Street • $$

Busboys Burger$7.00
Brisket ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Tomato, Gluten.
Turkey Burger$7.00
Turkey patty (ground turkey, shallots, mushrooms), lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Patty cannot be modified.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Mushroom, Gluten.
Bacon & Cheddar Burger$8.00
Brisket ground beef patty, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onion, Gluten.
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Mediterranean Lamb Burger$8.00
Lamb patty (onion, garlic, cumin, paprika, parsley), tomatoes, cucumber, garlic herb yogurt sauce, herb flat bread served with your choice of side.
The patty can not be modified.
Possbile Allergies: Dairy, Onion, Garlic, Gluten.
Vegan Burger$6.50
Black bean patty, arugula, avocado, tomato, vegan chipotle mayo, brioche bun served with your choice of side (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Onion, Garlic, Tomato, Gluten.
Egg & Cheddar Burger$8.00
Brisket beef patty, fried, sunny-side up organic egg, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
No egg substitutions.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onion, Tomato, Gluten.
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Family-Friendly
Live Music
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3224 Saint Paul Street

Baltimore MD

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
