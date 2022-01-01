Go
Busboys and Poets

Busboys and Poets is a community where racial and cultural connections are consciously uplifted. A place to take a deliberate pause and feed your mind, body and soul. A space for art, culture and politics to intentionally collide. We believe that by creating such a space we can inspire social change and begin to transform our community and the world.

Popular Items

Busboys Burger$7.00
Brisket ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Tomato, Gluten.
Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta$23.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
Turkey Burger$7.00
Turkey patty (ground turkey, shallots, mushrooms), lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Patty cannot be modified.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Mushroom, Gluten.
Bacon & Cheddar Burger$8.00
Brisket ground beef patty, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onion, Gluten.
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Location

4251 South Campbell Avenue

Arlington VA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
