Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar

A neighborhood eatery celebrating all that grows, swims and grazes in the Chesapeake Bay watershed

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich$31.00
Tomato, Brioche Roll, Tartar Sauce, and Bibb Lettuce
Grilled Bell & Evans Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Bell & Evans Chicken Sandwich topped with Mozzarella, Bourbon & Bacon Jam, Basil Aioli, Tomato, and Arugula.
BP Burger$16.00
Seven Hills Farm Beef, Bourbon & Bacon Jam, Aged Cheddar, BP Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, D.C. Dills Sweet Horseradish Pickles
Cobb Salad$19.00
Bell & Evans Pulled Chicken, Romaine, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado,Chapel Country Creamery Cheddar, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette, Ciabatta Croutons
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$31.00
Butternut Squash Succotash, Beurre Blanc
Braised Beef Short Rib$30.00
Horseradish Crust, Bourbon Mustard Glace, Mashed Potatoes, Sauteed Spinach
Madeira Onion Soup$10.00
Vildalia Onion, Gruyere Cheese, Parmesan Toast
Slow Roasted Rib Eye Dip$22.00
Creekstone Farm Angus Rib Eye, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Sauce, Gruyere Cheese, Brioche Baguette, Madeira Jus
House Made Soft Pretzel$8.00
J.Q. Dickinson Heirloom Salt, White Cheddar & Bacon Queso
Buttermilk Fried Shrimp Po'Boy$14.00
Remoulade Sauce, D.C. Dills Sweet Horseradish Pickles, Marinated Tomato, Shredded Lettuce
Intimate
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
12250 Clarksville Pike

Clarksville MD

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
El Azteca

No reviews yet

Fine Mexican cuisine. Proudly serving the Clarksville community since 1993.

River Hill Grill

No reviews yet

River Hill Grill is nestled in the River Hill Village Shopping Center has been servicing the Clarksville and surrounding community for 14 years. Serving up sensational cocktails, rotating craft beers, amazing food, live entertainment, and all your local sports teams broadcasted across our multiple flat panel displays – there isn’t much we haven’t thought of! Stop by and grab a bite today!

The Brewer's Art Tavern

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Turn House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

