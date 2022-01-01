Go
Bushfire Kitchen

Fresh meals that are made slow & served fast.

2602 Del Mar Heights Rd #102

No reviews yet

Popular Items

No Utensils or Napkins
Save the planet! Add to cart to let us know you don't need utensils or napkins.
Caesar Salad (rgf)$10.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, applewood bacon, local organic avocado, and housemade croutons topped with shaved parmesan cheese and served with our housemade caesar dressing.
Bushfire Burger$10.95
~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with aged real cheddar, lettuce, pickles, red onion, and housemade peri mayo.
Salmon Bowl (gf)$12.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and Italian parsley. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Chicken Bowl (gf)$9.95
Free-range grilled chicken breast served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
American Burger$11.95
~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with applewood smoked bacon, aged real cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, local organic avocado, organic ketchup, and housemade mayo.
Spinach & Strawberry Salad (gf) (v)$10.95
Baby spinach, creamy goat cheese, fresh strawberries, and housemade candied almonds served with our housemade poppy seed dressing. Gluten-Free.
Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)$11.95
Authentic thai curry made with free-range chicken, with a slight spiciness from slowly cooked chilies, coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir limes, coriander and cumin. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Greek Salad (gf) (v)$10.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, diced bell peppers, and kalamata olives topped with feta cheese and our housemade red wine vinaigrette. Gluten-Free.
Tri-Tip Bowl (gf)$11.95
100% grass-fed tri-tip marinated in our house spice blend and grilled to tender perfection. Served over your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Location

2602 Del Mar Heights Rd #102

Del Mar CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
