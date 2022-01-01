Go
Bush's Diner image

Bush's Diner

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

42 Reviews

$

7495 US Highway 231 N.

Wetumpka, AL 36092

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

7495 US Highway 231 N., Wetumpka AL 36092

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Hog Rock Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Copper House Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wharf Casual Seafood Wetumpka

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GTSouth Geek & Gaming Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Bush's Diner

orange star4.8 • 42 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston