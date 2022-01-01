Bush's Diner
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
42 Reviews
$
7495 US Highway 231 N.
Wetumpka, AL 36092
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
7495 US Highway 231 N., Wetumpka AL 36092
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Hog Rock Bar-B-Q
Come in and enjoy!
Copper House Deli
Come in and enjoy!
Wharf Casual Seafood Wetumpka
Come in and enjoy!
GTSouth Geek & Gaming Tavern
Come in and enjoy!