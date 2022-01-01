Go
Bustan NYC

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • FALAFEL

487 AMSTERDAM AVE • $$

Avg 4.2 (3077 reviews)

Popular Items

Israeli Salad$18.00
Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Fresh Herbs, Radish, Olives, Tahini, Sumac
Hummus$8.00
Warm Chickpeas, Schuge
Moroccan Fish$30.00
Filet of Branzino in Spicy Tomato Sauce, Chickpeas, Cilantro, Tahini. Baked in Bread Dome
Housemade Taboon Bread$3.00
Everything Batata$7.00
Taboon Roasted Sweet Potato, Sour Cream
Falafel$8.00
Green & Crispy
Cauliflower$18.00
Labneh, Crushed Tomatoes, Sesame
Spicy Feta$8.00
Greek Yogurt, Olive Oil, Sumac
Little Gem$18.00
Endive , Birbablu Cheese, Honeycrisp Apple, Hazelnuts, Mint, Honey Vinaigrette
Labneh$8.00
Olive Oil, Za'atar
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

487 AMSTERDAM AVE

NEW YORK NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
