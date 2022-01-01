The Busy Bee Cafe
Soul Food Restaurant
The South On a Plate - EST. 1947
Voted Best Fried Chicken in #ATL
Order Online or By Phone for Pick Up/Takeout
Popular Items
Location
810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
