Buta Japanese Ramen

Open today 10:30 AM - 9:30 PM

246 Reviews

$$

5201 Linda Vista Road unit 103

San Diego, CA 92110

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Crazy Garlic$13.95
pork bone broth with minced garlic, garlic oil, garlic chips, chashu pork belly, bean sprouts, seaweeds
Soul You$12.50
sho-yu broth, memma, bean spourt, green onion.
Spicy Red Buta$15.95
pork bone broth with spicy red miso, spicy minced pork, chashu, bean spourt, wood ear fungus, green onion, chili oil.
Gyoza$6.00
deep fried potstickers
Chicken Karaage$7.00
seasoned deep fried chicken
Vegan Ramen$12.95
vegetable and coconut soup based, fried tofu, mix green salad, avocado, tomato.
Tahini Old School$13.95
pork bone broth with sesame paste, chashu pork belly, wood ear fungus, seaweed, green onion, soft boiled egg
Eda$5.00
steamed soybeans
Golden Curry$13.95
creamy curry broth, chicken dump stick, crispy noodle, lime, green onion, chili oil.
Chicken Katsu Curry$13.95
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm

5201 Linda Vista Road unit 103, San Diego CA 92110

