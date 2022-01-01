Go
Butch McGuire's

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

20 W Division St • $$

Avg 3.8 (433 reviews)

Popular Items

Full Rack Ribs$27.00
Slow-cooked in our house-made dry rub, then finished on the grill with Helen's secret recipe BBQ sauce. Served with hand-cut fries and coleslaw
Full Fish/Chips$18.00
Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
12" housemade thin crust. dough does contain egg.
*Extra Wing Sauce$1.00
Full Rack Ribs$27.00
Grilled Chicken & Avocado$14.00
With chipotle mayo and smoked mozzarella on focaccia bread
Chicken Tenders$13.00
All white meat chicken breast strips breaded with sauce on the side
Breakfast Meat$5.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham
Classic Cheeseburger$16.50
8oz angus burger with your choice of cheese. Make it your own with our selection of toppings
Wings 6$13.00
choose your sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

20 W Division St

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 5:30 am
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 5:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 5:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 5:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 5:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 5:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 5:30 am
Neighborhood Map

