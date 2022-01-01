Go
Toast

Butcher and the Rye

Come in and Enjoy

212 Sixth Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Butcher Burger$18.00
7 sisters, radicchio slaw, garlic aioli, french fries
Brussels$10.00
Brown Butter Vinaigrette, Lemon Aioli, Dill, Parmesan
Blueberry Crumble Pie$7.50
Blueberry, ginger, lemon, spiced Oat Streusel, Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream
Roasted Chicken$26.00
shredded brussel sprouts, fennel, brown butter, chicken jus
Dirty Pasta$20.00
rigatoni, ground duck, duck liver, brandy, sage, pecorino
Salmon Rillette$16.00
country bread, mustard, cornichon, radish, chive, roe
Pot de Creme$9.00
french chocolate custard, dark chocolate ganache, crispy pearls
Parker house Rolls$10.00
cultured butter, strawberry elderflower jam
Sunday Gravy$15.00
lamb neck, tomatoes, ricotta, olive oil, warm country bread
Summer Greens$12.00
artisan lettuce, bibb lettuce, soft herbs, radish, roasted shallot vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

212 Sixth Street

Pittsburgh PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill

No reviews yet

Beyond the boundaries of taste!

Mitchell's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Emerson's

No reviews yet

Craft Cocktails and Sandwiches made with Locally Sourced Ingredients

Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren

No reviews yet

We are a neighborhood cocktail bar and restaurant with a wine & beer shop attached.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston