Butcher and Vine Athens New
Come in and enjoy!
1653 South Lumpkin St.
Location
1653 South Lumpkin St.
Athens GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Local 706
Come in and enjoy!
The Café on Lumpkin
Breakfast, lunch, and afternoon tea daily 8am - 6pm. Dine in & Take-Out available.
Mama’s Boy Restaurant
Southern Fun Dining in Athens, Georgia. Voted best breakfast & brunch!
SauceHouse BBQ
Save points and get saucy!