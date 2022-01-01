Go
Toast

Butcher Bar

Best BBQ in NYC! Legendary “Burnt Ends.” Our BBQ is smoked fresh daily so... Come in early because we tend to run out!

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

37-10 30th Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1438 reviews)

Popular Items

Slow Smoked Beef Brisket
Beef brisket slow smoked for over 12 hours till it's tender and melts in your mouth.
Creamy Mac & Cheese$6.49
Our famous creamy mac & cheese made fresh daily and featuring three NY state cheeses. Sharp & Mild Cheddar and Muenster Cheeses.
Butcher's Burger$13.99
6 ounces of grass-fed love. Our special blend, ground in house daily and served with lettuce and tomato.
Buttermilk Chicken Tenders$13.49
Buttermilk brine overnight, then fried and served with habanero rach dressing, honey mustard sauce & corn bread.
Smoked & Fried Wings$13.49
Spiced, smoked then fried. Dressed in your choice of our famous: Sweet & Spicy BBQ sauce, Buffalo Sauce or Hot Habanero Sauce. Served w/ your choice of dressing.
Brisket Blue Plate Special$12.99
Our 12 hour smoked Beef Brisket pulled and sauced and served with your choice of 2 sides.
Mashed Potatoes$6.99
Fresh made daily with lots of butter and love.
Smoked BBQ Sandwich$14.49
Our famous dry rubbed, slow smoked - Sliced Beef Brisket or Pulled Pork. Served up "Dripping in Sauce" or "Ask for it DRY." Or ask for it "FULLY LOADED" - jammed full of coleslaw, pickles, red onions, BBQ & Habanero Sauces. (+2)
Hand Cut Fresh Fries$6.99
Hand cut fresh daily and double fried to perfection!
Corn Bread w/ Honey Butter$5.99
Freshly made daily and filled with corn kernels.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

37-10 30th Ave

Astoria NY

Sunday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Vecina

No reviews yet

Food has a way of bringing people together, which is why we love what we do!

Enthaice Thai Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Rizzo's Pizza

No reviews yet

The Original Thin Crust Square Since 1959

Pita Pan

No reviews yet

Pita Pan is an Astoria's favorite. We have been located on 30th avenue for over 15 years and are not your typical Gyro spot. The reason Pita Pan is different then the rest and has been around so long is because we make everything in house including our Gyro Cones. So treat yo'self and order something Fresh, Fast, and Tasty.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston