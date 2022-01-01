Go
Toast

Butcher Barrel (FTL)

Come in and enjoy!

3580 ne 12 ave

No reviews yet

Location

3580 ne 12 ave

oakland park FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Prision Pals - Oakland Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rebel Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Rebel Wine Bar is a unique wine bar of its own. Featuring main and minority wineries, wine tastings and of course local music. Currently Rebel Wine Bar operates in Oakland Park Fl (5 minutes from Fort Lauderdale to 45 minutes to Miami Fl). One of the major draws is the intimacy of the space, but the unique vibe is also noteworthy.

Tatts and Tacos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sapporo Sushi & Asian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston