Go
Banner picView gallery

Butcher Block Restaurant - 15 Booth Drive

Open today 6:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

15 Booth Drive

Plattsburgh, NY 12901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

15 Booth Drive, Plattsburgh NY 12901

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mickey's Restaurant & Lounge
orange star3.9 • 92
26 Riley Avenue Plattsburgh, NY 12901
View restaurantnext
Happy Pike Ice Cream & Snack Bar - 6 Grant St Apt A
orange starNo Reviews
Lake Shore Road West Chazy, NY 12992
View restaurantnext
Bravo Zulu Lakeside Bar & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
237 Shore Acres Drive North Hero, VT 05474
View restaurantnext
North Hero House -
orange starNo Reviews
3643 U.S. Route 2 North Hero, VT 05474
View restaurantnext
Whistle Stop Fusion Barbecue & Craft Mocktails
orange starNo Reviews
23 Old Station Dr Chazy, NY 12921
View restaurantnext
Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1022 West Lakeshore Dr Colchester, VT 05446
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plattsburgh

Arnie's - Plattsburgh
orange star4.6 • 76
20 Margaret St Plattsburgh, NY 12901
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Plattsburgh

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

South Burlington

No reviews yet

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Waterbury

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Butcher Block Restaurant - 15 Booth Drive

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston