Butcher Crown Roadhouse

Burgers, BBQ, & Beer in the Petaluma countryside.

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1905 Bodega Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (248 reviews)

Popular Items

1/4 LB Smoked Brisket$9.00
1/4 pound of Texas-style Brisket. ** Served a la carte. Same-day orders (no advance.)
Butcher Burger$11.50
Our signature burger; 6 oz all-natural brisket and chuck custom blend patty, American cheese, cheddar & jack blend, grilled onions, pickles, shredded iceberg, Crime Sauce, on a toasted Portuguese bun. Cooked MEDIUM.
The Muddy Waters (Smoked Brisket Dip)$14.50
Smoked brisket, pepper jack, grilled onions and peppers, garlic chili aioli,, toasted French roll. Smoke-Yard au jus for dipping.
Jalapeño Hushpuppies$6.00
Jalapeño hushpuppies, served with Crime Sauce for dipping.
Creamed Street Corn$6.00
Creamed Corn, Vaquero sauce, grated cotija, lime chile dust, cilantro, green chile, sweet red peppers.
Dusty Baker Burger$15.95
Our all-natural custom brisket and chuck patty, with bacon, Pt Reyes blue cheese, cheddar and jack, BBQ sauce, Buffalo sauce on a toasted Portuguese bun. Cooked MEDIUM.
Old Bay Fries - side$6.00
Crinkle-cut fries tossed in Old Bay seasoning.
Texas Totchos (with smoked brisket)$15.50
Sauced 'n' tossed tots with slow-smoked brisket, queso, Vaquero, BBQ sauce, pickled red onions, jalapeños, cilantro.
Pit Beans$6.00
Beans, braised in the smoker, with slow-smoked pork and brisket, red bells, tomato, onion.
Roadhouse Burger$14.95
6 0z all-natural brisket and chuck custom blend patty, bacon, American cheese, cheddar & jack blend, bacon, BBQ sauce, crispy onions, pickles, shredded lettuce, grilled onions, Crime Sauce, on a toasted Portuguese bun. Cooked MEDIUM.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1905 Bodega Ave

Petaluma CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

