Butchertown Hall

Germantown Cafe

Staying true to its local roots, Germantown Café is your home away from home, bringing together charm, flavor, and a lively atmosphere. Nestled in the heart of Germantown, #GTCNash has been the go-to bar + restaurant for over 15 years.

The Café is a welcoming experience with a menu specializing in straightforward cooking with a splash of Southern hospitality - comfortable, not complicated. We boast a signature bar and cocktail program, full of deliciously reimagined classics.

A sense of familiarity surrounds you whether you join us to cozy up to the bar for classic cocktails with a twist, meet with friends on the patio for lunch, celebrate a special occasion or brunch with the best mimosas.

We are breathing new energy into our favorite neighborhood gem and continuing the rich legacy of the Germantown Café. We look forward to you joining us on our journey and welcoming you to the #GTCNash family!

