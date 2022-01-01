Go
930 Tchoupitoulas St B

Popular Items

*Chips$2.00
Peanut oil-fried Kennebec potato chips. Lightly salted.
*Marinated Brussels Sprouts$7.00
Marinated brussels sprouts w/ chili vinegar & mint chiffonade.
*Mac+Cheese$7.00
w/ white cheddar béchamel & parsley bread crumbs
*Butcher Burger$13.00
All-beef patty topped w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, onions, mayo & mustard. Served on house-made sesame seed bun.
*BBQ Pulled Pork$11.00
Pulled Pork with Carolina BBQ sauce & coleslaw on a roll.
*Cubano$11.00
Smoked pork shoulder, ham, cilantro-jalapeno pesto, mustard, dill pickles, banana pepper aioli & Swiss cheese. Served on a pressed bolillo.
*Smoked Turkey Sandwich$15.00
Thinly sliced smoked turkey w/ arugula, tomato, avocado, & basil aioli on Six-Grain
*Cochon Muffaletta$16.00
w/ house meats & giardiniera olive salad on sesame loaf
*Potato Salad$4.00
Made in house with mustard, paprika, celery, & red wine vinegar.
930 Tchoupitoulas St B

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Cochon offers true Cajun and southern cooking-- the food is focused and simple, roast meats with natural sauces, homemade boudin and andouille sausage, smoked brisket and seafood delivered fresh from waters around the New Orleans by local fishermen.   In 2007 the world-renowned culinary organization The James Beard Foundation named Chef Link Best Chef: South and Cochon was nominated as Best New Restaurant.  Cochon is located at 930 Tchoupitoulas Street at the corner of Andrew Higgins Street, in the Warehouse District. For more information and menus please visit www.cochonrestaurant.com

