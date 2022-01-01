Go
Toast

Butcher Block

Bringing Southern Hospitality To Your Table!

807 Ocean Trail

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ROUTE 12$9.99
Oven Gold Turkey, Bacon, Imported Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayonnaise
HERR'S BBQ$2.19
BUFFALO CHICKEN RANCHER$8.99
Buffalo Chicken, Imported Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Ranch Dressing
HERR'S KETTLE SOUR CREAM & ONION$2.19
BE YOUR OWN BOSS$8.99
Any (1) Boar's Head Meat, any (1) Boar's Head Cheese, any Vegetable and Condiments
ROAST BEAST$9.99
Rare Roast Beef, Sharp White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Horseradish Mayo
BUTCHER'S CLUB$9.99
Honey Ham, Oven Gold Turkey, Rare Roast Beef, White American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayonnaise
COKE$1.89
SMOKE ON THE WATER$8.99
Pitcraft Slow Smoked Turkey, Havarti Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Chipolte Mayo
OFF SEASON$9.99
Pastrami, Imported Swiss, Red Onion, Dill Pickle, Thousand Island Dressing
See full menu

Location

807 Ocean Trail

Corolla NC

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sooey's Corolla

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lucky's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lighthouse Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Paper Canoe

No reviews yet

waterfront dinning serving costal cuisine with a French influence

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston