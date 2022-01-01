Butchers and Bakers
Our menu features made from scratch new American fare prepared with fresh, seasonal ingredients, sourced locally whenever possible. Butcher's and Bakers isn't just our name, it's who we are. In the bar you will find hand-crafted cocktail classics and innovative concoctions, as well as a beer and wine selection that is sure to please everyone. Come in and enjoy.
270 Farmington ave
Location
FARMINGTON CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
