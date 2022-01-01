Go
Butchers & Bakers

Butchers & Bakers isn’t just our name, it’s who we are. Our team of bakers prepares fresh breads, rolls and pastries each day. Steaks, pork chops, chicken & seafood are all custom butchered in-house by our team.

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

270 Farmington Avenue Suite 101 • $$

Avg 4.1 (1353 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Frigo$16.00
Sautéed chicken breast, caramelized onions, cherry peppers, roasted red peppers, and fingerling potatoes in a white wine sauce.
Calamari$14.00
Artichokes + roasted red peppers+sliced olives
Chicken Cutlet Grinder$11.00
Shredded lettuce + tomato + house-made mayo.
Coal-fired Garlic Bread$8.00
House-made focaccia +gorgonzola cream + parsley oil.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

270 Farmington Avenue Suite 101

Farmington CT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
