The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

209 6th Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1445 reviews)

Popular Items

USDA Prime Rib Roast- per/lb$25.99
1 Rib serves 2 people, 4-5lbs (cradled and tied)
WINGS - 25$25.00
Oven Ready$11.99
Roasted Root Vegetables- per/lb$8.99
Amish Country All Natural Fresh Turkey- per/lb$3.29
CHEESE BURGER SLIDER - 24$75.00
USDA Prime Dry-aged Rib Roast- per/lb$29.99
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

209 6th Street

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:45 am - 2:00 am
