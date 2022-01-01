Go
Toast

Butchertown Grocery Bakery

Just a few blocks from Butchertown Grocery sits BG Bakery, offering freshly-made breads and pastries, salads, sandwiches, and more. It additionally features a retail wine & spirits shop.

743 E Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Croissant$5.00
Flaky fluffy buttery goodness!
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
semi-sweet chocolate, maldon salt
Blueberry Scone$5.00
classic BG scone packed full of blueberries, includes lemon curd upon request.
Turkey Club$14.95
roasted turkey, bacon, red pepper aioli, butter crunch lettuce, red onion on butter a croissant
Pain Au Chocolat$6.00
valrhona chocolate
Egg And Cheese Biscuit$6.38
Drip Coffee$2.50
Sausage Biscuit$8.22
Two sausage patties, honey mustard, maple butter
Strawberry Matcha Cruffin$6.00
House made strawberry jam filling with a white chocolate matcha dip
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$9.38
applewood smoked bacon, chive aioli
See full menu

Location

743 E Main Street

Louisville KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Seafood Lady

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Guacamole Modern Mexican

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Nouvelle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

EMMY SQUARED

No reviews yet

Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston