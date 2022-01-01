Go
Riverside Tavern

Neighborhood joint.

5057 Forest Hill Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cuban$14.00
pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles, deli mustard, mojo de ajo
French Fries$5.00
Buffalo Cauliflower$9.00
Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in house buffalo sauce
Torta$15.00
brisket, pickled jalapeños, pickled red onions, iceberg, tomato, avocado mayo
Fish and Chips$15.00
hand battered cod, french fries, crispy brussels lemon, house tartar sauce
Southern Fried Chicken$13.00
Crispy masa breaded fried chicken, topped with spicy chilly lime aioli and pickles. Served with fries
Riverside Burger$13.00
Location

5057 Forest Hill Ave.

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
