Buteco

Brazilian coffee house and bar with authentic street food.

TAPAS

1039 Grant street Suite C-10 • $$

Avg 4.7 (292 reviews)

Popular Items

Pesto, Basil, Mozzarella Waffle$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with fresh basil, red peppers, and mozzarella cheese, and served with a side of basil pesto sauce.
Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Salsicha Sandwich$8.00
Smoked sausage, sliced thin and tossed in farofa (toasted cassava flour), topped with pepper and onion vinaigrette and habañero aioli. Served on a Brazilian sandwich roll.
Savory Sampler$16.00
Your choice of 3 savory bites, served with dipping sauces
Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Waffle$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with crispy bacon and cheddar cheese, and topped with a soft boiled egg. Served with a side of guava jelly. Gluten free.
Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Crispy fried chicken breast tenders, topped with lettuce, tomato, and habañero aioli. Served on a Brazilian sandwich roll.
Churros$7.00
Bavarian cream filled, served with dolce de leche.
Sausage & Egg Sandwich$8.00
Parmesan whipped eggs, dende (red palm oil), cheddar, tomatoes, and your choice of regular or Beyond Sausage.
Coxinha$8.00
Pulled chicken croquettes served with habanero aioli.
Plain Waffle$9.00
Vegetarian. Gluten-free. The classic version of our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, made with with tapioca flour and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of guava jelly.
Salsicha Vegetariana$9.00
The vegetarian version of the original. Beyond Sausage, sliced thin and tossed in farofa (toasted yucca flour), topped with a pepper and onion vinaigrette and habañero aioli. Served on a Brazilian sandwich roll.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1039 Grant street Suite C-10

Atlanta GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

