Buffalo chicken wraps in
Butler
/
Butler
/
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Butler restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
AJ's Pizza
12 Main Street, Butler
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$9.00
Chicken Cutlet, Buffalo Sauce, Choice of Veggies/Cheese
More about AJ's Pizza
La Piazza - 25 Kinnelon Rd.
25 Kinnelon Rd., Kinnelon
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$8.99
More about La Piazza - 25 Kinnelon Rd.
