Eggplant parm in Butler

Butler restaurants
Butler restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Consumer pic

 

AJ's Pizza

12 Main Street, Butler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer + L Meatball Parm Sub + 2L Soda
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner$12.50
Eggplant Parm W/ Vodka Sauce$9.00
More about AJ's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

La Piazza - 25 Kinnelon Rd.

25 Kinnelon Rd., Kinnelon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
eggplant parm Dinner$14.99
More about La Piazza - 25 Kinnelon Rd.

