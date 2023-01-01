Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gnocchi in
Butler
/
Butler
/
Gnocchi
Butler restaurants that serve gnocchi
AJ's Pizza
12 Main Street, Butler
No reviews yet
Gnocchi Marinara
$11.00
Potato pasta
More about AJ's Pizza
La Piazza - 25 Kinnelon Rd.
25 Kinnelon Rd., Kinnelon
No reviews yet
gnocchi alfredo
$14.99
More about La Piazza - 25 Kinnelon Rd.
