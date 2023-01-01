Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Butler

Go
Butler restaurants
Toast

Butler restaurants that serve lasagna

Consumer pic

 

AJ's Pizza

12 Main Street, Butler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Lasagna w Meat$11.50
Baked Lasagna w Cheese$13.00
Baked Lasagna w Meat$13.00
More about AJ's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

La Piazza - 25 Kinnelon Rd.

25 Kinnelon Rd., Kinnelon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
lasagna$14.99
More about La Piazza - 25 Kinnelon Rd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Butler

Clams

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Bruschetta

Paninis

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

French Fries

Cheese Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Map

More near Butler to explore

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Hawthorne

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Ramsey

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Wyckoff

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet

Mahwah

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (637 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (243 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston