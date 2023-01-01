Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Margherita pizza in
Butler
/
Butler
/
Margherita Pizza
Butler restaurants that serve margherita pizza
AJ's Pizza
12 Main Street, Butler
No reviews yet
*** Margherita Pizza ***
$0.00
More about AJ's Pizza
La Piazza - 25 Kinnelon Rd.
25 Kinnelon Rd., Kinnelon
No reviews yet
LG Margherita Pizza
$20.50
More about La Piazza - 25 Kinnelon Rd.
Browse other tasty dishes in Butler
Penne
Clams
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Chicken Parmesan
Mozzarella Sticks
Cheesecake
Cheese Pizza
Garlic Bread
More near Butler to explore
Paterson
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Parsippany
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Wayne
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
Hawthorne
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Wyckoff
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Montville
No reviews yet
Mahwah
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Ramsey
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2053 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(818 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(620 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(356 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(236 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(143 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston