Pasta fagioli soup in
Butler
/
Butler
/
Pasta Fagioli Soup
Butler restaurants that serve pasta fagioli soup
AJ's Pizza
12 Main Street, Butler
No reviews yet
Pasta Fagioli Soup
$6.00
Ditalini Pasta, Red Kidney Beans, Garlic, Chicken Broth, Grated Cheese, Touch of Marinara
More about AJ's Pizza
La Piazza - 25 Kinnelon Rd.
25 Kinnelon Rd., Kinnelon
No reviews yet
Pasta E Fagioli Soup
$6.99
More about La Piazza - 25 Kinnelon Rd.
