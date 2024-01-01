Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta fagioli soup in Butler

Butler restaurants
Butler restaurants that serve pasta fagioli soup

Consumer pic

 

AJ's Pizza

12 Main Street, Butler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pasta Fagioli Soup$6.00
Ditalini Pasta, Red Kidney Beans, Garlic, Chicken Broth, Grated Cheese, Touch of Marinara
More about AJ's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

La Piazza - 25 Kinnelon Rd.

25 Kinnelon Rd., Kinnelon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasta E Fagioli Soup$6.99
More about La Piazza - 25 Kinnelon Rd.

