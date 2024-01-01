Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
Butler
/
Butler
/
Tiramisu
Butler restaurants that serve tiramisu
AJ's Pizza
12 Main Street, Butler
No reviews yet
Belgian Mousse Cups
$5.00
Tiramisu Cup
$4.75
More about AJ's Pizza
La Piazza - 25 Kinnelon Rd.
25 Kinnelon Rd., Kinnelon
No reviews yet
tiramisu
$5.50
Imported from Italy
More about La Piazza - 25 Kinnelon Rd.
Browse other tasty dishes in Butler
Clams
Margherita Pizza
Calamari
White Pizza
Vodka Pizza
Pesto Paninis
Sauteed Spinach
Chicken Caesar Wraps
More near Butler to explore
Paterson
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Wayne
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Parsippany
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
Hawthorne
No reviews yet
Wyckoff
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Ramsey
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Mahwah
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Montville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2501 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(79 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.6
(33 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(959 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(721 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(429 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(291 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(206 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston