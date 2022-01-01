Butler restaurants you'll love
Butler's top cuisines
Must-try Butler restaurants
More about Butler Brew Works
Butler Brew Works
101 S Main St, Butler
|Popular items
|Fatal Bite 4-Pack
|$18.00
Sour ale fermented with raspberry, blueberry, cherry and cranberry. Dark ruby color with a mild fruity aroma. Subtle acidity and sweetness.
|Bantam Burger
|$14.00
8 ounce tri-muscle beef blend patty with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onions. Smothered with Bantam amber ale beer cheese.
|Soft Top Chili
House-made chili using our own Soft Top hazy IPA. It's a perfect mix of sweet and heat!
More about Villa Grande
PIZZA
Villa Grande
183 New Castle Rd, Butler
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$4.75
roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, romaine, iceberg, spring mix
|12 Cut
|$12.95
16 inch round pizza which is hand-tossed
|Chicken Salad
|$11.45
garden greens and vegetables with mozzarella cheese, french fries, and grilled chicken
More about Third Eye Pies - Butler
Third Eye Pies - Butler
620 Butler Crossing Suite 2, Butler
|Popular items
|Monay
|$9.88
Red Sauce, Shred Mozzarella, Pepperoni
|Create Your Own Pie
|$11.88
Let Your Mind Wander, Create Your Own Masterpiece
|Mona Liza
|$9.88
Red Sauce, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Basil Leaves
More about Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar
CUPCAKES
Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar
800 W New Castle Street, Butler
|Popular items
|Salted Caramel Pretzel Thumbprints
A buttery shortbread pretzel cookie topped high with our salted caramel buttercream icing, caramel drizzle and sea salt!
|Toasted Almond Torte
Our best selling specialty cake features layers of yellow cake, vanilla custard filling, almond buttercream frosting, and covered with toasted almonds.
|Glazed Sugar Cookies
An ultra-light cookie, ever so crispy around the edges, with a soft and chewy center. Brushed with glaze and accented with seasonal sprinkles. These cookies put all other sugar cookies to shame.
More about Hardwood Cafe
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hardwood Cafe
646 Pittsburgh Rd, Butler
|Popular items
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$8.99
Our creamy blend of artichoke hearts, spinach and cheese served with tortilla chips.
|Strawberry Salad
|$8.99
Baby greens with praline pecans, strawberries, Gorgonzola cheese and served with a side of strawberry balsamic vinaigrette
|Cajun Chicken Pasta
|$15.99
Sautéed Cajun chicken in our creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce tossed with penne noddles
More about Dr. Sous Custom Catering
Dr. Sous Custom Catering
108 N Main Street, Butler
|Popular items
|House
|$9.00
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$11.00
|Backfire
|$10.00
More about Serventi's
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Serventi's
473 Airport Rd, Butler
|Popular items
|Cup Homemade Wedding Soup
|$4.00