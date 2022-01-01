Butler restaurants you'll love

Go
Butler restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Butler

Butler's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Butler restaurants

Butler Brew Works image

 

Butler Brew Works

101 S Main St, Butler

Avg 4.6 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fatal Bite 4-Pack$18.00
Sour ale fermented with raspberry, blueberry, cherry and cranberry. Dark ruby color with a mild fruity aroma. Subtle acidity and sweetness.
Bantam Burger$14.00
8 ounce tri-muscle beef blend patty with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onions. Smothered with Bantam amber ale beer cheese.
Soft Top Chili
House-made chili using our own Soft Top hazy IPA. It's a perfect mix of sweet and heat!
More about Butler Brew Works
Villa Grande image

PIZZA

Villa Grande

183 New Castle Rd, Butler

Avg 4.7 (1238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$4.75
roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, romaine, iceberg, spring mix
12 Cut$12.95
16 inch round pizza which is hand-tossed
Chicken Salad$11.45
garden greens and vegetables with mozzarella cheese, french fries, and grilled chicken
More about Villa Grande
Third Eye Pies - Butler image

 

Third Eye Pies - Butler

620 Butler Crossing Suite 2, Butler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Monay$9.88
Red Sauce, Shred Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Create Your Own Pie$11.88
Let Your Mind Wander, Create Your Own Masterpiece
Mona Liza$9.88
Red Sauce, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Basil Leaves
More about Third Eye Pies - Butler
Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar image

CUPCAKES

Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar

800 W New Castle Street, Butler

Avg 4.7 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salted Caramel Pretzel Thumbprints
A buttery shortbread pretzel cookie topped high with our salted caramel buttercream icing, caramel drizzle and sea salt!
Toasted Almond Torte
Our best selling specialty cake features layers of yellow cake, vanilla custard filling, almond buttercream frosting, and covered with toasted almonds.
Glazed Sugar Cookies
An ultra-light cookie, ever so crispy around the edges, with a soft and chewy center. Brushed with glaze and accented with seasonal sprinkles. These cookies put all other sugar cookies to shame.
More about Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar
Hardwood Cafe image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hardwood Cafe

646 Pittsburgh Rd, Butler

Avg 4 (1056 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach Artichoke Dip$8.99
Our creamy blend of artichoke hearts, spinach and cheese served with tortilla chips.
Strawberry Salad$8.99
Baby greens with praline pecans, strawberries, Gorgonzola cheese and served with a side of strawberry balsamic vinaigrette
Cajun Chicken Pasta$15.99
Sautéed Cajun chicken in our creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce tossed with penne noddles
More about Hardwood Cafe
Dr. Sous Custom Catering image

 

Dr. Sous Custom Catering

108 N Main Street, Butler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House$9.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$11.00
Backfire$10.00
More about Dr. Sous Custom Catering
Serventi's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Serventi's

473 Airport Rd, Butler

Avg 3.7 (51 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cup Homemade Wedding Soup$4.00
More about Serventi's
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Butler Penne

201 S Main St Ste 101, Butler

Avg 4.8 (151 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SW Turkey$10.00
Turkey, Bacon, Guac, Marinated Tomatoes, Chipotle Mayo
Penne Pasta$9.00
Dried Penne Pasta
Gluten Free Penne$10.00
Dried Chickpea Pasta
More about Butler Penne
Map

More near Butler to explore

Wexford

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cranberry Twp

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Zelienople

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Slippery Rock

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mars

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston