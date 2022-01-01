Butler American restaurants you'll love

Butler Brew Works image

 

Butler Brew Works

101 S Main St, Butler

Avg 4.6 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Flight (3)$11.00
A flight of three soft shell tacos topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickled red onions, shredded cheddar cheese and lime crema. Choose from brisket, pulled pork, Pitfall-braised pulled chicken, or fish.
Fatal Bite 4-Pack$18.00
Sour ale fermented with raspberry, blueberry, cherry and cranberry. Dark ruby color with a mild fruity aroma. Subtle acidity and sweetness.
Burger Sliders$10.00
Two burger sliders with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions , and choice of cheese.
More about Butler Brew Works
Hardwood Cafe image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hardwood Cafe

646 Pittsburgh Rd, Butler

Avg 4 (1056 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach Artichoke Dip$8.99
Our creamy blend of artichoke hearts, spinach and cheese served with tortilla chips.
Strawberry Salad$8.99
Baby greens with praline pecans, strawberries, Gorgonzola cheese and served with a side of strawberry balsamic vinaigrette
Cajun Chicken Pasta$15.99
Sautéed Cajun chicken in our creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce tossed with penne noddles
More about Hardwood Cafe
Dr. Sous Custom Catering image

 

Dr. Sous Custom Catering

108 N Main Street, Butler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House$9.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$11.00
Backfire$10.00
More about Dr. Sous Custom Catering

