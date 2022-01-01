Butler American restaurants you'll love
Butler Brew Works
101 S Main St, Butler
Popular items
Taco Flight (3)
$11.00
A flight of three soft shell tacos topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickled red onions, shredded cheddar cheese and lime crema. Choose from brisket, pulled pork, Pitfall-braised pulled chicken, or fish.
Fatal Bite 4-Pack
$18.00
Sour ale fermented with raspberry, blueberry, cherry and cranberry. Dark ruby color with a mild fruity aroma. Subtle acidity and sweetness.
Burger Sliders
$10.00
Two burger sliders with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions , and choice of cheese.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hardwood Cafe
646 Pittsburgh Rd, Butler
Popular items
Spinach Artichoke Dip
$8.99
Our creamy blend of artichoke hearts, spinach and cheese served with tortilla chips.
Strawberry Salad
$8.99
Baby greens with praline pecans, strawberries, Gorgonzola cheese and served with a side of strawberry balsamic vinaigrette
Cajun Chicken Pasta
$15.99
Sautéed Cajun chicken in our creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce tossed with penne noddles