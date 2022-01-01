Cake in Butler
Butler restaurants that serve cake
CUPCAKES
Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar
800 W New Castle Street, Butler
|Unicorn Cake
Our unicorn cakes are a fun and popular options for any occasion. Choose your cake batter, filling, and frosting and our decorators will do the rest.
|8" Round Cake
|$27.00
Pick your favorite flavors to create your own cake. We offer custom size, batter, filling, icing. and decoration. Please choose from the menu options.
|Bunny Butt Cake
Choose your cake batter, filling, and frosting.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hardwood Cafe
646 Pittsburgh Rd, Butler
|Carrot cake
|$7.99
From Oakmont Bakey Spice cake with shredded carrots, walnuts, pineapple and raisins, filled and frosted with cream cheese icing.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$15.99
Homemade crab cake on a brioche bun.
|Crab Cake Entree
|$26.99
Two freshly made and broiled.