Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Butler

Go
Butler restaurants
Toast

Butler restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

CUPCAKES

Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar

800 W New Castle Street, Butler

Avg 4.7 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Unicorn Cake
Our unicorn cakes are a fun and popular options for any occasion. Choose your cake batter, filling, and frosting and our decorators will do the rest.
8" Round Cake$27.00
Pick your favorite flavors to create your own cake. We offer custom size, batter, filling, icing. and decoration. Please choose from the menu options.
Bunny Butt Cake
Choose your cake batter, filling, and frosting.
More about Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar
Hardwood Cafe image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hardwood Cafe

646 Pittsburgh Rd, Butler

Avg 4 (1056 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot cake$7.99
From Oakmont Bakey Spice cake with shredded carrots, walnuts, pineapple and raisins, filled and frosted with cream cheese icing.
Crab Cake Sandwich$15.99
Homemade crab cake on a brioche bun.
Crab Cake Entree$26.99
Two freshly made and broiled.
More about Hardwood Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Butler

Cookies

Chili

Cheesecake

Pretzels

Caesar Salad

Nachos

Brisket

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Butler to explore

Wexford

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Cranberry Twp

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Slippery Rock

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Zelienople

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Mars

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston