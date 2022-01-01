Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Butler

Butler restaurants
Butler restaurants that serve cannolis

Third Eye Pies - Butler

620 Butler Crossing Suite 2, Butler

Cannoli$2.98
Crispy Cannoli Shell, Filled with Cannoli Cream & Chocolate Chips
Chocolate Dipped Cannoli$2.98
Chocolate Dipped Crispy Cannoli Shell, Filled With Chocolate Chips & Cannoli Cream
CUPCAKES

Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar

800 W New Castle Street, Butler

Avg 4.7 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli
Golden crispy shells filled with out signature recipe of ricotta cheese and hints of cinnamon.
Choose from our classic cannoli shell or try our chocolate dipped with chocolate curls, white chocolate dipped with white chocolate curls, chocolate dipped with heath toffee pieces or chocolate dipped with Oreo crumbs.
